Out of the Blue | Madison Heighington | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Madison Heighington | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Madison Heighington

Date of Birth: July 14th, 2002

Hometown: Prince George, British Columbia

Grade or Occupation: Photographer

Race Number: 533

Bike: Honda CRF250R

Race Club: Future West, WMX Triple Crown

Classes: Ladies

This week, we feature #533 Madison Heighington from Prince George, BC. | Photo provided

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I started racing when I was 13. My dad took me to a race and I knew right away that I wanted my own bike and a chance to hit the dirt. Shortly after, I got my first bike, a Honda 2015 Crf250r and started traveling to races. Not exactly sure what it was about the sport at the time but I was instantly drawn to it.

In my home town there are a lot of great families in the sport and some amazing athletes. Being around the entire Moto culture was and is where I feel most comfortable. I’ve had many conversations over the years with people involved in Motocross and I find the sport brings lots of connections with like-minded people. Everyone has such a good heart and will work hard for their goals. It’s inspiring and feels good to be in such a positive goal-oriented atmosphere.

When not on the bike you can find Madison trackside shooting photos. | Bigwave photo

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I’m not racing I spend a lot of time in the gym. Fitness is really important to me as I know strength and endurance is what will get me to that next level. I love photography and can be found trackside with the goal of capturing the energy of the sport. I also spend a lot of time outdoors and enjoy all things in nature; hiking, kayaking, mountain biking & gardening. I’m a bit of a plant hoarder some might say.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

You have to really work hard for things that you desire. I am so grateful to be able to have all the support that I have in this sport from my sponsors, friends and family. One thing that I struggle the most with is not believing in myself. It can be frustrating at times but Motocross has really helped. I have a habit of doubting situations and people around me always say that I just need to believe in myself and keep pushing forward. Even the smallest accomplishments on my bike make huge impacts overall and it has taught me not to ever give up. I know what I have to do to make things happen and to keep improving. Getting to the finish line is personally empowering.

Madison is from Prince George and gets support from Kourtney Lloyd at Cycle North Powersports. | Photo provided

What is your favourite track?

My favourite track would have to be Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC. I have only raced in British Columbia but there are so many tracks on the East Coast that I’m dying to ride one day.

When I first started racing, Terrace Motocross Park in BC was definitely my favourite. Harder packed but more on the sandy side. I haven’t been able to make it back there much since the start of the pandemic as it shut the race seasons down for such a lengthy period of time.

Overall, I enjoy wide open tracks with big jumps and lots of flow.

Favourite yearly event?

Every year I look forward to round 1 of the Triple Crown series in Kamloops. Since there hasn’t been a round there in a few years, I was super excited to hear that it was coming back in 2022. It’s always a blast to see everyone once again after the off season. I have so many great memories from that event in previous years.

A goal is to compete in the entire Canadian Triple Crown Series WMX Nationals. | Photo provided

Tell us about your 2021 race season and plans for 2022.

I took 2021 off from racing to work but also rode my bike as much as I could. For the 2022 season I was planning on racing the full Future West Moto series back home in BC, but I got invited to tag along for the Triple Crown series last minute. Unfortunately, I won’t be racing but doing photography instead. Once Triple Crown is over I will be heading back home to finish the Future West series. For the off season I am hoping to head to the states to train for 2023.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

It is my personal goal to compete in the full Canadian WMX Triple Crown Series. I plan to train over the winter and get as much time on my bike as possible to push me in that direction. I’m hoping to make it to the states at some point to get as much experience as I can. It has always been a dream of mine to go there to train and I feel that it is now the right time in my life to do so.

Madison in action at the 2022 WMX National at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC. | Bigwave photo

What do you do in the off season?

In the off season I continue with my focus on health and fitness. I also spend my time working and saving up for the next Moto season. I recently purchased a Ford Transit van and I’m super excited to start working on converting it to a Moto van when I get back home.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my sponsors: Cycle North Powersports, Spotless Uniform, FXR, 100% goggles, 6D helmets, Guru Energy, and my parents for all their love and support. I also have to thank Kourtney Lloyd for all she does for this sport in my hometown and across Canada. Her passion for the sport and her words of encouragement are very inspiring.