Podcast | Thor GasGas Alex Parker Details the Mitchell Harrison Edmonton Situation

By Billy Rainford

We speak with the team owner of the Thor GasGas team, Alex Parker, on the Tuesday after Round 1 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at RAD Torque Raceway.

Defending 250 Triple Crown champion #8 Mitchell Harrison went DNF-2-DNF after the team did everything they could to get a bike underneath him for each of the 3 15-minute motos.

