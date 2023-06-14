Out of the Blue | Melissa Gagnon | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Melissa Gagnon

Date of Birth: March 31, 1998

Hometown: Saguenay, Quebec

Occupation: Process Operator

Race Number: 98

Bike: CR 250R 2020

Race Club: Club Motocross SLSJ

Class: Women’s

This week, we feature #98 Melissa Gagnon from Saguenay, Quebec. | Marc-André Talbot Photographe

Who inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been

racing/riding?

My parents inspired me to get into motocross. They had each other their own motocross and

bought me my first one at 5 years old. I grew up going to the cottage and just riding for fun. I

fell in love with this sport and bought myself a bike at the age of 16. I have been riding since this

day and decided to start racing in 2021.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

When I’m not on my dirt bike, I do mountain biking and during winter I do backcountry

snowmobiling. During off-season, I try to keep active doing many activities.

Melissa’s favourite track is Motocross Deschambault. | Ruelland Photographie

What is your favourite track?

My favourite track is Motocross Deschambault in Quebec, as it is always in prime condition.

What do you look forward to most every year?

Every year, I want to get more hours on the bike and progress each time l’m on it. I put in a lot of

time at work, so don’t get a lot to put on the bike. That’s one of the biggest difficulties of mine.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

This sport taught me that patience is a big part of it. Don’t push your limits too much but be on

the gas.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Definitely, yes. Motocross lifestyle is a thing that I want my kids to live.

Melissa only started racing in 2021 but hopes to race some Canadian Triple Crown Series WMX in the future. | KM Photography

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what

would it be?

It can be scary because it is a male-dominant sport, but don’t be afraid to get into it. Girls can

do it too! We can’t always be good at the beginning so be patient, it will pay for sure.

Do you see yourself ever competing in theCanadian WMX Triple Crown Series?

Yes, definitely, when I will be able to put more hours on the bike and be ready. I would like to

race at least one of the WMX Nationals, if I have the chance.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank everybody who helps me during the season.