Out of the Blue | Oriana Fraser | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Oriana Fraser

Date of Birth: April 30th, 2002

Hometown: Ladysmith, BC

Grade: 2nd year university

Race Number: 49

Bike: 2020 YZ250

Race Club: VIMX

Classes: Ladies A, Junior mx2, Junior mx3

This week, we feature Oriana Fraser from Ladysmith, BC. | Patti Gisborne photo

A combination of my older brother (who started racing a year before I did) and a National event at Nanaimo in 2013 were huge motivators for me to ride.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I am not on a dirt bike, there are quite a few other activities you could find me doing. I really enjoy being outside, so sports like mountain biking and rock climbing are things I’m into, as well as golfing, fishing, archery, hiking and backpacking. As much as I love those, however, I also like to spend time reading, writing, painting, and drawing. Realistically, a lot of my time is spent doing homework and studying.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

I’m a little biased, but Dusty Klatt has not only inspired me but has also helped build me into the rider I am today. It takes a good rider and a good teacher for that. Watching videos of Dusty ride/race hype me up (moto and BMX).

What is your favourite track and why?

I have a hard time finding a track I don’t like, and there are so many sweet tracks around. To list a few of the ones I like the most: Deschambault QC, Hilliers Hidden Hills BC, Williams Lake BC, Prince George BC, Quesnel BC, Fox Raceway CA, Cahuilla Creek CA, Washougal WA.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Still Dusty Klatt, 100%.

Oriana finished 6th in the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown WMX Nationals on her 250 2-stroke. | Douglas Fisk Photography photo

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Once I get on the gate, I empty all dirt out of the inside of my goggles. Then I say a prayer for my safety and the safety of everyone else on the gate with me.

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

2021 Nationals have been wild, and I will never forget. The first three rounds started out pretty slow for me, as far as my own pace goes. Walton One was straight-up hard. Gopher Dunes was probably the gnarliest track I have ever raced on, but also one of the most mentally and physically rewarding races to finish in the top ten. Sand Del Lee was pretty similar to one of the tracks on Vancouver Island, though I didn’t ride it as well as I know I could’ve. Deschambault is also very similar to one of our tracks on the island, just bigger. It was an experience unlike anything I’ve had before, mostly because of the fans. Walton 2 was the best race I’ve ever ridden because I was able to put everything together and really show what I can do. My finishes from each round were 10-7-10-6-4 for a 6th overall, and two new personal records set.

My plans for 2022 are to race the WMX Nationals, the VIMX spring and fall series, the Vancouver Island two-stroke championship series, and maybe the BC Championship series, though I’m not 100% sure yet.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I’ve had some pretty cool accomplishments in my life but getting a 4th at round 5 of the WMX Nationals and a National number 6 for 2021/2022 are at the top right now.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

I’ve learned so much from this sport, both lessons and skills, so I’ll share the best of each. The biggest lesson I’ve learned from motocross is perseverance/the need to finish what I start. Sticking it out to the end is not only a valuable tactic for overall series standings, but also for anything I will do in life. Quitting partway through a task doesn’t prove or produce anything good. I think the skill I use the most is understanding the mechanical aspects of the motorcycle. Doing my own bike maintenance saves a lot and I think it actually helps me ride the bike better because I know how the various components work.

The team at Walton Raceway. | Bigwave photo

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I feel that I excel in sand conditions because I ride in them a lot. I know that when a track is more technical or more difficult, I enjoy riding it, and when I’m having fun racing on a track I tend to do better. Also, I’ve made a lot of passes in whoop/roller sections so there is something to be said about that too.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

If you enjoy it, it doesn’t have to make sense to anyone else. There will be people who disagree with female riders, but their opinions shouldn’t affect what you enjoy doing or how you choose to live your life. If you want it, go get it. Also, a 125cc two-stroke is a great learning and competing bike for females because it’s light, and the power is manageable while still being competitive.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

When I started riding, I had a fear of riding with many other people, and that fear was amplified when I was landed on by another rider and sustained 5 broken metatarsals in my right foot. It took me a long time to come back from that, but the combination of training camps and my love for riding dirt bikes roped me back in and it made me a better rider in the end.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Having raced the Wests in 2016, 2017, 2019, and the whole Nationals in 2021, I can confidently say that it is a great series and an experience of racing on a higher level than anything else in Canada. Traveling to race at different tracks across our beautiful country, meeting girls who share my passion for motocross, and racing at a National calibre are three huge reasons I love it so much.

Watch for the #10 next summer at a Canadian Triple Crown WMX Series race near you. | James Lissimore photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

Living on Vancouver Island means that I can pretty much ride all year, we might get a week or two of snow where I live, so I just ride a lot.

Who would you like to thank?

I absolutely want to thank my family for everything they do for me. Motocross is a family sport, and everyone makes sacrifices to get me to the races; I don’t thank them enough.

I’d also like to thank all the people who work at/own Canadian motocross tracks and keep the racing going!

Finally, and most importantly, I would like to thank all the people and companies that have gotten behind me and help me to be the best I can be: Dusty Klatt, Ladysmith Motorsports, Fox Canada, Sky Racing, Ride Industries Graphics, MXF Goggles, GNB Builders inc., Rynopower Canada, Atlas Brace, CTS Racing, PanicRev, Ladysmith Bumper to Bumper, Falcon Crest Imaging, Nanaimo Toyota, Mobius Braces, Risk Racing. I would not be where I am or the rider I am without your help and I really appreciate all you do.