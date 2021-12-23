PODCAST | Quinn Amyotte Talks about Winning the 2021 LRX Alberta AX Championship
By Billy Rainford
We talk with #19 Quinn Amyotte after his win at the 2021 LRX Performance Alberta Arenacross Championships at Silver Sage Community Corral in Brooks, Alberta.
📸 by Tree Three Media
