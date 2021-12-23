PODCAST | Quinn Amyotte Talks about Winning the 2021 LRX Alberta AX Championship

PODCAST | Quinn Amyotte Talks about Winning the 2021 LRX Alberta AX Championship

By Billy Rainford

We talk with #19 Quinn Amyotte after his win at the 2021 LRX Performance Alberta Arenacross Championships at Silver Sage Community Corral in Brooks, Alberta.

📸 by Tree Three Media

SoundCloud:

Spotify:

Find this and many more podcasts on your favourite supplier under Direct Motocross and be sure to SUBSCRIBE while you’re there.