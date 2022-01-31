People’s Choice Rider of the Year Announced | The People Have Spoken

By Billy Rainford

We had some fun again this year with our People’s Choice Rider of the Year award where we turn the voting over to you.

Travis Barrette. | Bigwave photo

Last year, things really took off when we had a battle between Tallon Unger and Sam Gaynor, with Tallon taking the narrow win.

This time, Sam was in the running again but he was up against a stronger marketing firm and Travis Barrette from Belle River, Ontario, is the 2021 People’s Choice Rider of the Year.

Not to take anything away from Travis, he’s nice guy and really loves the sport, but I bet he gets a bit of a laugh out of this one too.

The Podium:

Travis Barrette Sam Gaynor Dylan Wright

Thank you to everyone for taking the time to cast a vote. This one is for fun and now we’ll get to our DMX Awards.