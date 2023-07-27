Photo Report | 2023 ECAN at Motocross Deschambault – Day 1
By Billy Rainford
Here’s a look at some of the racing from Day 1 of the Eastern Canadian Amateur Nationals (ECAN) at Motocross Deschambault in Deschambault, Quebec.
We got to the track a little late on Thursday and missed the first few races. We pick it up after a 30-minute break at 10:40am with race #11 50cc Open (4-8)…
|
|
|
|–
#7
|
| TIM TREMBLAY
Dolbeau-Mistassini, Qu
|1st
|–
#12
|
| SEBASTIEN RACINE
Casselman, On
|2nd
|–
#4
|
| JACOB PICCOLO
ABBOTSFORD, BC
|3rd
|–
#33
|
| TANNER SCOTT
Oro Medonte, On
|4th
|–
#79
|
| BRETT YOUNG
,
|5th
|–
#39
|
| MAX FILIPEK
Grimsby, On
|6th
|–
#208
|
| LOGAN LEITZEL
Dillsburg, Pe
|7th
|–
#53
|
| MARCUS DEAUSY
Mile House, BC
|8th
|–
#13
|
| DANIEL ELMORE
TELKWA, BC
|9th
|–
#225
|
| TRISTAN DARES
Rockwood, On
|10th
|–
#123
|
| DYLAN LESSARD
Saint-Séverin, Qu
|11th
|–
#52
|
| TANNER MERRICK
DawsonCreek, On
|12th
|–
#62
|
| TYLER SHEWCHYK
StThomas, On
|13th
|–
#43
|
| CLAYTON SCHMUCKI
RedDeerCounty, Al
|14th
|–
#239
|
| GABRIEL DESBIENS
saint-irenee, Qu
|15th
|–
#147
|
| SAMUEL POWER
Saint-Raymond, Qu
|16th
|–
#488
|
| JEFFREY DENIS
st-léonard-de-portne, Qu
|17th
|–
#515
|
| ANTHONY LEBEL
Quebec, Qu
|18th
|–
#26
|
| ANTONY VIGER
Québec, Qu
|19th
|–
#291
|
| SAMUEL OUELLET
Rimouski, Qu
|20th
|–
#552
|
| JUSTIN FOREMAN
Rusagonis, On
|21st
|–
#723
|
| JONATHAN CARRIER
Shawinigan, Qu
|22nd
|–
#314
|
| JESSE CARTER
,
|23rd
|–
#751
|
| DONALD TURNER
, ON
|24th
#224 Jeremy Bellefroid won the 65 GP first moto.
Full results HERE.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.