Photo Report | 2023 ECAN at Motocross Deschambault – Day 1

Photo Report | 2023 ECAN at Motocross Deschambault – Day 1

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Leatt

Here’s a look at some of the racing from Day 1 of the Eastern Canadian Amateur Nationals (ECAN) at Motocross Deschambault in Deschambault, Quebec.

We got to the track a little late on Thursday and missed the first few races. We pick it up after a 30-minute break at 10:40am with race #11 50cc Open (4-8)…

But first off, look at the size of the 30-second board Tim Lee was trying to manhandle! As Kramer said about the mall parking lot, “It’s huuuge!!!” I think it was made by Jim Patterson!

Ryan Gauld’s AMO is looking after the technical aspects of this year’s ECAN and that included Ron Cameron as one of the medics. And that’s Dave Bell just sort of hanging out. Lol

#130 Hart Quinlan was the man when we saw our first race. He took the win in the 50 GP class ahead of #98 Jason Kukielka and #78 Lucas Perry…so. tempted. for. a. 90210. joke…

#7 Bobby Gravel is a bLU cRU guy now! He looked great and won both the 250 and Open Junior first motos.

85 (7-11) belonged to #1 Braxton Zeitner from BC ahead of #213 Hayden Dupuis and #27 Alek Guadagno.

#20 Alex Tremblay is a rider I want to keep an eye on. He won the 85 (12-16) first moto ahead of #76 Ben Kongmany, #15 Dexter Seitz, #247 Tegan Kortenbach, and #226 Jonathan Bergeron.

#95 Maddox Genereux won the 50 (4-6) first moto ahead of Kukielka and #17 Sawyer Saunders.

Supermini was the class to watch today! #15 Dexter Seitz grabbed the holeshot ahead of Kortenbach, Guadagno, Zeitner, and Tremblay.

Kortenbach from AB made this pass on Seitz stick and went on to win the moto.

While Seitz and Tremblay fought over 2nd place, Guadagno seized an opportunity and passed them both in a corner and went after Kortenbach.

Tegan stayed cool and took the win ahead of Guadagno, while Tremblay made a last turn pass on Seitz to take 3rd.

#79 Brett Young grabbed the holeshot in the Pro/Am first moto ahead of #7 Tim Tremblay and #12 Sebastien Racine. #39 Max Filipek was right in there early, too.

They changed up the big double a little for this year but that doesn’t mean it’s much less cool to look at! Racine closed in on Tremblay late and finished 2nd.

#4 Jake Piccolo is back in action and is getting some seat time in before the National on Sunday. He looked to ride well within himself and took 3rd place.

#7 Tim Tremblay looked calm out front on his 450 and took the lead early and the win.

#1/33 Tanner Scott laid a thumping on the Schoolboy class, taking the win ahead of Bobby Gravel and #13 Brenner Lammens.

#224 Jeremy Bellefroid won the 65 GP first moto.

#452 David Tremblay looked incredibly fast and smooth winning the +40A class.

#801 Guy Giroux was 2nd on his Sherco Enduro bike. If I were Todd Kuli with a pit board I would have wrote, “Pass the bike with the brake light!“

#56 Blake Davies won the Open Intermediate moto but had #237 Nathan Germain keeping him honest until he made a mistake and dropped back.

#96 Crayden Dillon was 2nd, just 2.8 seconds back.

#38 Adam Gauthier led the 2-Stroke class early but #13 Brenner Lammens took the win.

And that was it for Day 1 of racing at the 2023 ECAN. See everyone bright and early Friday morning.

Full results HERE.