Photo Report | FWM AX | Round 5 | Presented by 100%

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the racing action from Round 5 of the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC>

Pro Open

Pro Open went before the Pro Am Lights at Round 5.

It was great to see #38 (25) Tyler Gibbs here in a bike he borrowed from Jake Piccolo. Unfortunately, things went from bad to worse for him.

After recovering from that first mishap, he went down hard again and was forced out of the race and the event.

#167 Dylan Hansen got tangled up with Keylan Meston in the first turn and had to start from well back. He finished 7th.

#36 Parker Eales was back in action after hurting himself the first weekend. He had a decent start in 4th and ended up on his own in 6th.

#381 Jake Piccolo got block passed by Meston and was down a lap early. He remounted and took 5th.

#10 Keylan Meston was into the first turn with the lead but went down and had to come from last place. He was 4th at the flag.

#170 Julien Benek continues to impress us. He moved up into 3rd and held off a late charge by Meston.

#2 Brock Hoyer got himself into 2nd when Gibbs went down and stayed there on his own to the flag.

#77 Casey Keast was flawless at the front and led this one unchallenged from the first turn to the checkered flag.

Pro Am Lights

#81 Tyler Gibbs didn’t line up for the Pro Am Lights Main.

Jake Piccolo had some sort of mechanical and came up short on the double leaving him unable to continue, taking a DNF.

#12 Luke Svensson is from down the road in Langley. He was in a great battle with Devyn Smith and is scored 8th.

#819 Dawson Gravelle with a classic AX pass on Svensson here. Unfortunately, he would go down and is scored 7th.

The #30 Devyn Smith battle with Svensson was really the only action in the Pro Am Light s Main. Everyone else was pretty much riding on their own. Smith finished 6th.

#133 Tyler Yates ended up riding alone in 5th.

Parker Eales rode strong to a 4th at the flag. Again, he was also riding alone.

#234 Zach Ufimzef is a very smooth Arenacross rider. He put a great Main together and took a podium spot in 3rd.

#170 Julien Benek is fun to watch ride. He fast and you can tell. He was 2nd at the flag but rode alone for the better part of the Main.

Casey Keast had a really good night, grabbing both Pro Mains pretty easily. He extended his points lead in both classes.

We’re back in action on Sunday for Round 6. You can watch the whole thing live on the Future West Moto Facebook page.