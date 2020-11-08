Photo Report | FWM AX | Round 5 | Presented by 100%
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
Here’s a look at the racing action from Round 5 of the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC>
Pro Open
Pro Open went before the Pro Am Lights at Round 5.
Pro Am Lights
#81 Tyler Gibbs didn’t line up for the Pro Am Lights Main.
|
|
|
| 1st
| #77
|
| CASEY KEAST
KELOWNA, BC
|2nd
|1st
|25
| 2nd
| #170
|
| JULIEN BENEK
MISSION, BC
|7th
|2nd
|22
| 3rd
| #234
|
| ZACH UFIMZEFF
LAKE COUNTRY, BC
|5th
|3rd
|20
| 4th
| #36
|
| PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC
|4th
|4th
|18
| 5th
| #133
|
| TYLER YATES
DUNCAN, BC
|6th
|5th
|16
| 6th
| #30
|
| DEVYN SMITH
MISSION, BC
|8th
|6th
|15
| 7th
| #819
|
| DAWSON GRAVELLE
MISSION, BC
|9th
|7th
|14
| 8th
| #12
|
| LUKE SVENSSON
LANGLEY, BC
|10th
|8th
|13
| DNF
| #381
|
| JACOB PICCOLO
ABBOTSFORD, BC
|1st
|DNF
|0
| DNS
| #38
|
| TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC
|3rd
|DNS
|0
We’re back in action on Sunday for Round 6. You can watch the whole thing live on the Future West Moto Facebook page.