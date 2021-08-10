Photos from TransCan Opening Ceremonies
By Billy Rainford
We made it to Walton Raceway for the opening ceremonies of the 2021 TransCan. It was great to see so many riders and families here from as far away as British Columbia. We broadcast the whole thing live on our YouTube page but it’s taking a long time for it to be uploaded to the page for replay. Here are a few photos from Tuesday.
Practice starts tomorrow morning at 7:30 with 250 Intermediate starting the racing at 2pm. See you at the races…
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.