Podcast | #551 Guillaume St Cyr Looks Back on His 2021 SX Season

Podcast | #551 Guillaume St Cyr Looks Back on His 2021 SX Season

By Billy Rainford

Quebec racer #551 Guillaume St Cyr just wrapped up his 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross adventure. Unfortunately, it ended early with a fractured wrist, but nothing keeps Guillaume down for long.

Listen as we talk with the Canadian who was still in Orlando, Florida, before he heads home to Canada after watching the next round of racing.

Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to your preferred channel to be notified as soon as a new podcast interview goes live:

iTunes

Stitcher

Spotify