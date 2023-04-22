2023 East Rutherford Supercross Press Day

Press Day took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Friday afternoon under sunny skies and a light breeze. The temperature was a very racy 20C and riders seemed to enjoy the track layout. If you’ve never been in this area before, the stadium is just across the Hudson River from downtown Manhattan. You can see the entire outline of the city from the parking lot. It’s pretty cool.
Most importantly this weekend:
Round 14 in East Rutherford, NJ will act as this years Love Moto Stop Cancer race, a race dedicated entirely to the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Athletes and race teams will deck out their bike graphics and racing gear in patient inspired artwork to celebrate the occasion, those items will be entered into the annual St. Jude auction. The auction will run online at supercrosslive.com/stjude from May 1 – May 15 with 100% of the proceeds going directly to St. Jude and their mission of Finding Cures. Saving Children.
Awesome.
Here’s a look at some of the action from Friday on the track:
