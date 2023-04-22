2023 East Rutherford Supercross Press Day

2023 East Rutherford Supercross Press Day

By Billy Rainford

Press Day took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Friday afternoon under sunny skies and a light breeze. The temperature was a very racy 20C and riders seemed to enjoy the track layout. If you’ve never been in this area before, the stadium is just across the Hudson River from downtown Manhattan. You can see the entire outline of the city from the parking lot. It’s pretty cool.

Most importantly this weekend:

Round 14 in East Rutherford, NJ will act as this years Love Moto Stop Cancer race, a race dedicated entirely to the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Athletes and race teams will deck out their bike graphics and racing gear in patient inspired artwork to celebrate the occasion, those items will be entered into the annual St. Jude auction. The auction will run online at supercrosslive.com/stjude from May 1 – May 15 with 100% of the proceeds going directly to St. Jude and their mission of Finding Cures. Saving Children.

Awesome.

Here’s a look at some of the action from Friday on the track:

Supercross Futures were on the track for some practisc and qualifying. #29 Julien Beaumer was quickest.

#241 Daxton Bennick was 2nd fastest.

#75 Ryder Difrancesco was 3rd fastest.

#66 Casey Cochran was 4th.

Our old friend #441 Jyire Mitchell came out of the B Group to set 5th fastest time. He crashed pretty hard in a rhythm section but seemed none the worse for wear. His dad was more worried about how I manage to be at so many races. Haha. Let’s hope we see them up in Canada this summer, as it still seems to be the plan.

#174 Trevor Colip was 7th.

#263 Avery Long was 8th.

#34 Bryce Shelley crashed in Q1 but I didn’t see it happen. Here he is explaining the situation to Brandon Haas from Club MX. He was 9th fastest.

It was nice to see #175 Evan Ferry on the track setting 10th fastest time, but I can’t believe this was the only shot I got of him!

As mentioned at the top, this race is dedicated to the children of St Jude’s Hospital so a lot of the bikes and gear are totally decked out. Here’s the Best in Show so far, standing with Jeremy Martin’s bike. Haha Sorry Mike Bonacci, I had to.

That’s Owen C learning how to ride on a Yamaha TT.

It’s always all smiles when your coach is #751 Josh Hill. Looking good, guys.

#18 Jett Lawrence walking over to his bike for the 250 group’s first session on the track. Say what you want, but this race between brothers should be a good one.

Check out #56 Enzo Lopes with his gear to match the bike. Pretty damn good.

If I have to pick a non-Australian for the 250 Showdown win Saturday, I’m going with #43 Levi Kitchen.

I always stay focussed on the checkered flag during these Press Days hoping someone will throw us a bone. We’ll take it, Jett.

Or could this be the week #238 Haiden Deegan steps onto the top step while the brothers try not to take each other out?

I don’t think anyone can argue that the #96 and #18 are the class of the 250 field this year though. Like I keep saying, welcome to the Lawrence Brothers era of American Motocross.

#67 Cullin Park in front of the sign. The rest are from right here in this spot.

Pretty cool that the Heartbeat Hot Sauce guys are all the way here with #83 Cole Thompson when the team just races the 250 West class.

The new Darling of DMX #51 Justin Barcia having some fun.

#15 Dean Wilson having some fun or maybe he just can’t bend that right knee…

#94 Ken Roczen has one of the smoothest whips in the game. He sits just 1 point behind Barcia in 5th.

The crowd pleaser on his Yamaha 250 2-stroke, #412 Jared Lesher.

Enjoy the racing tomorrow and be ready for a lot of Lawrence Brothers talk in the broadcast, I’d say.