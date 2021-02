Podcast | Canadian Team Manager Chris Elliott Talks about Team Solitaire SX Heading into 250 West

Podcast | Canadian Team Manager Chris Elliott Talks about Team Solitaire SX Heading into 250 West

By Billy Rainford

We talk to Canadian Chris Elliott as we head into the first round of 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 West competition.

Chris is the Team Solitaire Nuclear Blast Yamaha manager and will take his 2-man team of Hardy Munoz and Robbie Wageman into Round 1 in Orlando, Florida, this Saturday.

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/team-solitaire-nuclear-blast-yamaha-supercross-team/id1499153886?i=1000509442396

Spotify:

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross/episode/team-solitaire-nuclear-blast-yamaha-supercross-team-manager-canadian-chris-elliott-81701258