Podcast | Cobequid Callus GasGas Team Owner Alex Parker

Podcast | Cobequid Callus GasGas Team Owner Alex Parker

By Billy Rainford

Alex Parker is the owner of Cobequid Mountain Sports and the manager of the GasGas Cobequid Callus racing team. They are making a big push in the Canadian Triple Crown Series for 2022 with riders Eve Brodeur, Tyler Medaglia, Mitch Cooke, Justin Burge, and American Mitchell Harrison.

We grabbed him to talk about all the Nova Scotia team has going, where they came from, and what the future looks like.

Spotify:

Find this and all of our other podcasts on your favourite podcast supplier (Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, I Heart Radio) and be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross while you’re there.