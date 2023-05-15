Podcast | Cole Thompson Talks about SLC, His Season, and Upcoming WSX

Cole Thompson in Salt Lake City. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Leatt

We talk with Canadian Heartbeat Hot Sauce Team Solitaire Supercross rider #83 Cole Thompson after the final round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Season in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cole sums up his night, his series, and then talks about going to ride for Club MX at the WSX Championship.

