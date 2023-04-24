Podcast | Cole Thompson Talks about the 2023 New Jersey Supercross Mudfest

By Billy Rainford

We talk with Canadian Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Leatt Yamaha racer #83 Cole Thompson after one of the worst Supercross mudfest races we’ve seen in a long time. They even had to clear MetLife Stadium for over an hour as severe weather took over the area. Listen to what Cole thought of the whole situation. Find it wherever you get your podcasts.

