Podcast | Dakota Alix Talks about the Changes to his 2020 Season | Addikt Graphics

Podcast | Dakota Alix Talks about the Changes to his 2020 Season | Addikt Graphics

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Addikt Graphics

There were a lot of changes to Vermont motocross racer Dakota Alix‘s racing program, heading into the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals.

We grabbed the #23 for a short conversation to talk about why he switched teams and what it means for his racing future.

#23 Dakota Alix. | Bigwave photo

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/dakota-alix-talks-about-his-program-changes-for-2020/id1499153886?i=1000484292308

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/direct-motocross/e/75590625?autoplay=true