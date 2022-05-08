Video | Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart after Salt Lake City SX

By Billy Rainford

If you’re wondering what the vibe was like in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City after that 450 Main, here’s a taste:

Justin Barcia slammed Malcolm Stewart in a corner and sent #27 flying. As Malcolm remounted and began to re-catch Justin, the crowd was as loud as has ever been heard at a SX race.

Barcia was docked 10 points in the championship for the incident and it moved him from 4th to 5th in the championship.