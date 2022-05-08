Video | Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart after Salt Lake City SX
By Billy Rainford
If you’re wondering what the vibe was like in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City after that 450 Main, here’s a taste:
Here’s what the vibe was like after that 450 Main at the 2022 Salt Lake City Supercross at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Justin Barcia slammed Malcolm Stewart in a corner and sent #27 flying. As Malcolm remounted and began to re-catch Justin, the crowd was as loud as has ever been heard at a SX race.
Barcia was docked 10 points in the championship for the incident and it moved him from 4th to 5th in the championship.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.