PODCAST | Guillaume St Cyr Talks about almost Making the Main at a Muddy 2024 San Francisco SX | KTM

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by KTM Canada

We talk to #551 Guillaume St Cyr from Victoriaville, PQ about almost making the 250 West Main at Round 2 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Oracle Park in a wet and muddy San Francisco.

Monday, January 15, 2024.

Lead Photo by Tree Three Media

Apple Podcasts

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.