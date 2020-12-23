Podcast | Kyle Snelgrove Talks about His Racing History, OGs Goggles, and PRMX SX Team Sponsorship

By Billy Rainford

Ex-pro motocross racer, Kyle Snelgrove, has started his own goggle company called “OGs.” They are now the goggle sponsor for the Canadian PRMX Wossner Deep South Kawasaki Supercross race team for the 2021 season.

We grabbed him for a chat to talk about his history as a racer and how he has turned that passion into a fast-growing brand in the competitive sport.

