Podcast | Kyle Springman Talks about the 2023 Big Kahuna Hare Scramble

By Billy Rainford

We talked about a bunch of other MXers at the event too.

Kyle Springman from Abbotsford, BC decided 3 days before to enter the 2023 Big Kahuna Hare Scramble 2 1/2 our off-road race at Whispering Pines in Kamloops BC. We grabbed him to talk about how it all went and how a bunch of other motocross regulars did at the PNWMA event.

