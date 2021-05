Podcast | Quinn Amyotte Talks about 2021 Manluk Rock River Merge Racing Yamaha

In case you’re more of a podcast person:

#19 Quinn Amyotte talks about the upcoming 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series motocross and Supercross season with his new team, Manluk Rock River Merge Racing Yamaha.

