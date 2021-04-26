Podcast | Shelby Turner Wins Kenda AMA National Enduro in Louisiana | KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Photo by Shan Moore

Shelby Turner from Barons, Alberta, is now 2 for 2 in the 2021 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series after winning again at the Cajon National in Louisiana over the weekend.

She’s racing nearly every weekend down south until the Canadian WMX series starts this summer. We got in touch with her in Indiana as she gets set to head to Iowa for a Kenda AMA Hard Enduro East Extreme event.

