Walton One | Parts Canada Amateur Open Winners

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the winners from the Parts Canada Amateur Open held at Walton Raceway on Saturday before Round 4 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series on Sunday.

Like Bruce Dickenson, #130 Hart Quinlan puts his pants on one leg at a time…

…but when the gate drops, he heads for the checkered flag. Hart won 50 (4-6) with 2-1 motos.

#9 Chandler Powell took the 50 (7-8) class 1-1 ahead of #377 Caden Alexander. Chandler also took the win in the 50 GP class.

65 (7-9) went to #630 Mason Murdy 1-1.

65 GP went to #315 Trey Schmucki 1-1.

85 (7-11) was won by #27 Alek Guadagno (shown here after a Supermini moto) who split wins with #22 Eric Bergeron.

#613 Cole Pranger won 85 (12-16) and Supermini without losing a moto.

#2 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve won the Ladies class after she split wins with #1 Eve Brodeur, who had to come back from a fall in the 2nd moto to make things exciting.

Ooh boy, how did I miss the Junior classes?! #312 Isack Guadagno won both 250 Junior (2-1) and Open Junior (5-1).

#45 Ryan Beattie pulled this juicy holeshot in Open Beginner and finished 2nd (4-2) to #128 Jeremy Grisdale (1-1).

#111 Gavin Forsbrey won Schoolboy (2-1) after splitting wins with #46 Tanner Scott.

#46 Tanner Scott took the Open Intermediate class 1-1 and then went out and got 11th on Sunday in his first Pro National.

#810 Travis Roberts won +25 (1-1).

#59 Billy Turner was the winner in the +30 class (1-1).

#107 Ryan Gauld took the win in +40 (1-1).

Full results HERE.

See everyone at Gopher Dunes this Saturday.