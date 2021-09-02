Podcast | Team Canada ISDE – Day 4
By Billy Rainford
DAY 4
Team Canada ISDE Co-coordinator Lee Fryberger checks in to talk about how DAY 4 of the 2021 ISDE in Italy went for our Trophy Team – Philippe Chaine, Tyler Medaglia, Kade Walker, Jared Stock – and our one Club rider, Tanner Huotari.
