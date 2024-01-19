Podcast | Zach Ufimzeff Takes us through His 2024 Dortmund SX Experience
By Billy Rainford
We talk with Zach Ufimzeff from Lake Country, BC about getting the opportunity to race the 2024 Dortmund Supercross in Germany and travelling to Europe for the first time.
The odds were stacked against him with little lead time to ride a new Yamaha 450 on a strange track with very little testing, but he made the best out of the experience.
Friday, January 19, 2024.
Find it wherever you get your podcasts.
