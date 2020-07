Racing the Canadian Nationals? Be Here by Friday to Begin Quarantine

Racing the Canadian Nationals? Be Here by Friday to Begin Quarantine

If you are planning to come up from the USA to race the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals this summer, you need to be here and in your 14-day quarantine to be eligible by this coming Friday, July 10th.

Here is the official word from the sanctioning body of the Nationals, the MRC: