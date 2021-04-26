Registration Is Now Open for the Inaugural eSX eSport Championship Presented by Yamaha
|Compete Against the Best and Prove You are the Ultimate eSX Champion and Win a Yamaha Wolverine RMAX4 1000 LE*!
Ellenton, FL, (April 26, 2021) This past weekend, during Round 16 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship season, the launch of the inaugural eSX eSport Championship Presented by Yamaha was announced. Registration is now open on Battlefy.com/eSX, and racing kicks off on Friday, May 7 with Time Trial Qualifiers.
The eSX eSport Championship will take place in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 and consists of three stages of competition beginning with the Time Trial Qualifiers on May 7, followed by Head-to-Head Heats and the eSX Finals. Racing will take place across PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC®/STEAM platforms.
All registered players will receive a unique identifier code, which they will then redeem in the game to unlock the eSX Time Trials and a special edition Yamaha eSX in-game bike livery.
Click the image below to register for the eSX eSport Championship Presented by Yamaha.
|The 12 fastest riders from each platform will advance to the Heat Races. The rider’s single fastest time trial will be recorded and reflected on the leaderboard and there is no limit on how many times users can attempt to qualify.
Players will also have the option to see how their racing stacks up against other players in real-time by opting to race against “ghost” riders. Players can select “Race against ghost riders” and select top players on the leaderboard, which will pit them against a transparent version of the selected rider. This is an exciting option that allows competitors to race against the best!
Each console will have three separate Heat Races. The first race will determine seeding and position on the gate, and the initial positioning for this race will be based upon overall standing on the leaderboard. The second race will determine who will be the first person to punch their ticket to the Finals with first place receiving an automatic spot in the Finals. For all 11 other riders, there will be a Last Chance Qualifier with the victor securing the second and final spot for their platform to compete in the Finals.
The eSX Finals will bring all platforms together and consist of the top 10 riders who will face off against each other to determine the true eSX Champion. There will be two races in this stage, the first race will determine seeding and position on the gate, and the initial positioning for this race will be based upon overall standing on the leaderboard. The second race is for all the marbles, and the winner will be crowned eSX Champion and receive the grand prize!
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 is available worldwide on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC®/STEAM. Please refer to Battlefy.com/eSX for more information on eligibility and terms of conditions for the eSX eSport Championship.
Follow us on:Website: www.supercrossthegame.comFacebook: facebook.com/SupercrossTheGameInstagram: instagram.com/supercrossthegame hashtag: #supercrossthegame #supercross4
*Void where prohibited by law. Subject to availability in your area, sponsor reserves the right to substitute the prize with a prize of equal or greater value. You must be over the age of 18 to participate. The prize does not include the cost of applicable taxes and licenses to operate this vehicle.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.