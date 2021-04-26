Registration Is Now Open for the Inaugural eSX eSport Championship Presented by Yamaha

The 12 fastest riders from each platform will advance to the Heat Races. The rider’s single fastest time trial will be recorded and reflected on the leaderboard and there is no limit on how many times users can attempt to qualify.



Players will also have the option to see how their racing stacks up against other players in real-time by opting to race against “ghost” riders. Players can select “Race against ghost riders” and select top players on the leaderboard, which will pit them against a transparent version of the selected rider. This is an exciting option that allows competitors to race against the best!



Each console will have three separate Heat Races. The first race will determine seeding and position on the gate, and the initial positioning for this race will be based upon overall standing on the leaderboard. The second race will determine who will be the first person to punch their ticket to the Finals with first place receiving an automatic spot in the Finals. For all 11 other riders, there will be a Last Chance Qualifier with the victor securing the second and final spot for their platform to compete in the Finals.



The eSX Finals will bring all platforms together and consist of the top 10 riders who will face off against each other to determine the true eSX Champion. There will be two races in this stage, the first race will determine seeding and position on the gate, and the initial positioning for this race will be based upon overall standing on the leaderboard. The second race is for all the marbles, and the winner will be crowned eSX Champion and receive the grand prize!