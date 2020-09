Short Instabanger Video of Greg Poisson on the 2021 Yamaha YZ250F at Motopark

Short Instabanger Video of Greg Poisson on the 2021 Yamaha YZ250F at Motopark

By Billy Rainford

Spent the day at Motopark in Chatsworth, Ontario, for the 2020 Yamaha Motor Canada Media Ride Day. Here’s a short Instagram video “highlighting” Greg Poisson‘s day in the dirt.

We’ll have a review up on the site in the next couple days.