Road 2 Recovery VIP Supercross Friday Track Walk with a Pro Host!

Friday Supercross Track Walk

Hosted by Some of Your Favorite Supercross Legends and Current Riders!

Make your Supercross weekend truly extraordinary by purchasing an exclusive Friday Track Walk. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual observer, the thrill of being up close and personal with the track is an experience that transcends the ordinary.

Experience the electrifying world of Supercross like never before as you walk the track alongside your Pro host. This exclusive opportunity allows you to hear valuable insights and an unique perspective directly from the seasoned pro, providing a deeper understanding of the thrilling sport.

12 Rounds Available to Purchase

Detroit Hosted by Trey Canard BUY

Glendale Hosted by Weston Peick BUY

Arlington Hosted by Will Hahn BUY

Indianapolis Hosted by Jeff Stanton BUY

St. Louis Hosted by Chase Sexton BUY

Denver Hosted by Shane McElrath BUY

Limited spots are available for this exclusive track walk, and they’re selling out fast! To ensure you don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity, go to www.feldexperiences.com to purchase your exclusive track walk now!