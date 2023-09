Video | Red Bull Outliers Race Recap

From the Red Bull YouTube channel:

The iconic Alberta Badlands provided the jaw-dropping backdrop for this year’s Red Bull Outliers. From towering hoodoos to vast desert expanses, the Badlands posed formidable challenges for the world’s top off-road riders. Watch in awe as they tackle nature’s obstacles head-on and conquer the untamed terrain.