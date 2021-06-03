ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING’S JASON ANDERSON SUSTAINS A BROKEN HAND

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson has sustained a broken hand following a practice crash that took place earlier today in his home state of New Mexico. Anderson is expected to miss six to eight weeks of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, beginning with this Saturday’s Thunder Valley MX National in Lakewood, Colorado.



Stephen Westfall, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “It’s very unfortunate that Jason had a crash while practicing today, resulting in a broken right hand. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back to the races ASAP.”



For more information on the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team and its athletes, visit www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com.