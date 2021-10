RTBA Video Edit | 2021 Canadian Arenacross Series Round 1 & 2

Check out this edit by Matt Koeleman of RTBA Films from Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2021 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.

Click the link below:

https://fb.watch/8YC8gU2pFy/

Next Rounds: November 27-28