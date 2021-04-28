#164 Wyatt Kerr in 2021 “Courageous” Video to Promote WSIB Day of Mourning

164 Wyatt Kerr in 2021 “Courageous” Video to Promote WSIB Day of Mourning

By Billy Rainford

April 28th is WSIB Day of Mourning. A day dedicated to remembering those who have died, been injured or suffered illness in the workplace.

#164 Wyatt Kerr appears in the 2021 Courageous video to emphasize the safety measures he and other motocross racers take to ensure our sport is as safe as possible.

Watch the whole video or skip to the 8:00 mark to watch Wyatt’s motocross segment:

Thanks for bringing this to our attention, Andy Kerr.