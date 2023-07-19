Ryno Power Privateer Performance of the Week | Sand Del Lee | #96 Crayden Dillon
Congratulations to #96 Crayden Dillon on winning the “Ryno Power Canada Privateer Performance of the Week” at Round 5 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Sand Del Lee.
Crayden finished an impressive 8-13 to crack the top 10 in 10th overall as an Intermediate rider.
For his efforts, he’ll receive some Ryno Power product.
Well done, Crayden.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.