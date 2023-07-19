Ryno Power Privateer Performance of the Week | Sand Del Lee | #96 Crayden Dillon

Ryno Power Privateer Performance of the Week | Sand Del Lee | #96 Crayden Dillon

Congratulations to #96 Crayden Dillon on winning the “Ryno Power Canada Privateer Performance of the Week” at Round 5 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Sand Del Lee.

Crayden finished an impressive 8-13 to crack the top 10 in 10th overall as an Intermediate rider.

For his efforts, he’ll receive some Ryno Power product.

Well done, Crayden.