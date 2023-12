Possible Land Use Changes Threaten Wild Rose MX in Calgary

It’s been brought to our attention that postcards were mailed to businesses in the Wild Rose MX area in Calgary, Alberta, outlining possible land use changes that would see a roadway cut directly through the middle of the crown jewel of the Canadian Motocross industry.

Head over to the website HERE to read all the details and let your voice be heard!

https://engage.calgary.ca/50avese