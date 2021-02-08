Shelby Turner Wins in South Carolina

By Billy Rainford

National Enduro photo

Barons, Alberta, rider Shelby Turner took first place at Round 1 of the 2021 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series in Sumter, South Carolina, over the weekend.

The Canadian 4-time AMA National Champ took the win ahead of Rachel Gutish and Korie Steede.

From: NationalEnduro.com:

The Kenda AMA National Enduro Series resumes on April 25th for the Cajun National Enduro, round two of the series in Forest Hill, Louisiana. For more information on the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series go to www.nationalenduro.com.

