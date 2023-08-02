Leatt Trail 3.0 MTB Helmet Review

By Billy Rainford

I’ve been enjoying this new helmet from Leatt. Technically, it’s a mountain bike helmet but I’ve been simply removing the visor and riding it on my road bike and on my gravel bike.

Historically, I’ve worn anything on my head that fits without any regard for actual comfort or safety. With this new Leatt Trail 3.0 helmet, I’m finally wearing something that will actually help save my head if I were to take a crash.

Not only does it look good, but it’s light and the airflow is so much better than other helmets I’ve used. Some high-end helmets make my forehead sweat, and without hair that’s a real problem as sweat just rolls down my head and into my eyes. That isn’t a problem with this helmet, even in 30+ Celsius days.

The name Leatt is synonymous with safety and their 360 Turbine technology is said to reduce rotational brain injury up to 40% and reduce concussion brain injury up to 30%.

Their helmets also use the patented magnetic snap helmet buckle by Fidlock. I had to pull the tag and read the instructions to take it off the first time, but once I learned how to do it, it just makes sense!

Just like a neck brace, I’m not going to crash on purpose to tell you it works. I’m not going to send myself off the trail and into a tree to test this helmet. However, check out these bullet points and then go grab one for yourself:

PowerBridge in-molded force absorber

Fidlock magnetic closure system

Eyewear docking port with anti-slip function

MaxiFlow air channels effective even at low speed

In-molded impact foam for great energy absorption

Maximized ventilation with 19 vents

Removable visor with breakaway function for rotational impact force reduction

Strap divider and fit system developed for custom fit, ease and comfort

Soft touch and moisture wicking chin straps

Moisture wicking, breathable, anti-odor and washable inner liner

Lightweight Polymer Compound shell in three sizes

Certified and tested: AS/NZS 2063:2008, EN1078, CPSC 1203

360 ° Turbine Technology Reduced peak brain acceleration by up to 30% at impact speeds associated with concussion Reduces peak brain rotational acceleration by up to 40%

Turbine Technology Weight: from 350g

$219.99 retail.

Leatt dealer locator HERE.