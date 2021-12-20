STACYC INC. PARTNERS WITH MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS TO SHARE THE LOVE OF RIDING

Ft. Worth, Texas – December, 20 2021 – STACYC™ Inc., is excited to announce for the 3rd year in a row, its partnership with Monster Energy AMA Supercross, again this year, as the Official Electric Balance Bike for kids.



We will be sponsoring the STACYC Live segment, where Little Rippers from all over will be submitting videos in hopes of having their video aired live and on the big screen. Each round of Supercross 2022 will feature a different weekly submission. After all the submissions have been collected, STACYC will select two Grand Prize Winners who will win airfare and accommodations to the Salt Lake City Finale, Round 17 on May 7th, 2022, where they will get a coveted spot on the starting line for a chance at being the 2022 STACYC Holeshot Challenge Winner!



Check out the Contest Page and Rules here for more on how to enter!