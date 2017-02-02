TBT | 2012 DMX Weekly Wrap Up |Happy Birthday, Kyle Carruthers!

By Billy Rainford

We’ll kill two birds with one stone here this week. Happy Birthday to Kyle Carruthers who steered the ship here at Direct Motocross for years. For this week’s #TBT we’ll head back to 2012 when he and I hosted and James Lissimore was behind the lens for the ‘DMX Canadian MX Weekly Wrap Up‘ each week after the MX Nationals. We chat about the races for the first few minutes then Kyle interviews a bunch of the riders to close the show.

Have a great day, Kyle, and thanks for everything!

2012 CMRC Canadian MX Nationals – Ste Julie Recap from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.