Team Canada MXON – Friday | Presented by Cob Mtn Sports and Callus Moto

By Billy Rainford

Friday was a very busy and long day here at the 2021 MXON in Mantova, Italy. It was a day spent walking the track, prepping bikes, getting them through tech, opening ceremonies, and then the managers’ meeting and gate sweepstakes. Canada snagged 8th gate pick.

Here is what we did yesterday and posted up to our Instagram and Facebook pages. Due to the business of the days, we’ll be posting timely coverage to those sites and then recapping here on the website later.

Today (Saturday) is all about qualifying.

