THE NORTHEAST KING AND QUEEN CHAMPIONSHIP 15 OCTOBER 2023

And yes, the season continues at Deschambault. It’s your chance to come and participate or cheer on your favourite riders this Sunday, October 15 during the last race of the 2023 season.

Prestigious and friendly, these are the two words that come to mind when we think of the NORTHEAST KING & QUEEN CHAMPIONSHIP. The goal of this race day is to bring together racers from Quebec and the surrounding area for a colourful weekend. The diversity of classes allows you to race at any level, from the friendly class to the PRO-AM which will bring together the best riders in the North East. The goal is for everyone to find something to their liking and to be able to come and live the racing experience on the mythical Deschambault Motocross circuit.

The Deschambault team is preparing a circuit and an organization worthy of the national ECAN in the fall version. Bring out your best clothes fit for royalty because you will have the chance to leave crowned (literally) like a king or queen.

Racers’ registration closes this Friday at midnight!

For more information:

Schedule for October 14-15

https://motocrossdeschambault.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/NORTHEAST_SCHEDULE.pdf