TLD GasGas SSR Race Team Announced

By Billy Rainford

Steve Simms has just announced the formation of a new motocross racing team that will see action in 2021 and beyond.

The Troy Lee Designs GasGas SSR team will field a 2-man team (1 in 250 and 1 in 450) for the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour.

Said Steve, “With these tough times we’ve been seeing in the industry and everywhere else, I’m excited that we were able to get this program in place.”

Steve is a regular at amateur events and sees this as a great opportunity to have a presence there, also.

From Steve:

We are excited to announce the forming of the TLD | GasGas | SSR team for 2021 and beyond.

This highly anticipated team will contest the Canadian Race series at both the professional and amateur levels. The team is committed to all Jetwerx Pro racing events along with any non-conflicting AMO amateur events in Ontario, including the Walton TransCan.

Stay tuned as we announce our 2021 athlete roster along with other exciting news as the team charges into 2021.

We are ready to Get On The Gas in Canada…are you?

#tldcanada

We’ll have more information on the chosen riders etc. as we receive it.