Thursday at Compound 138

When Partzilla PRMX team owner Julien Perrier mentioned he and the team would be doing some suspension testing over at Compound 138 just outside London on Thursday, I loaded up the van and headed their way as soon as possible.
He mentioned they be there with their latest rider acquisition in #533 Josiah Natzke from New Zealand. I definitely wasn’t going to miss this! Not to mention, I basically drive down one road to get to Steve Shore‘s track just south of the city.
On a good day, I can be out my front door and pulling onto the property in about 15 minutes, however, it’s construction season and that meant I had to double that time. I also have to factor in the requisite stop at Tim Horton’s for a large dark roast regular. In hindsight, I should have asked Julien and the gang if they’d have liked me to grab them something, but I didn’t.
I meant to be there at 11 but didn’t pull in until just after 11:30. No big deal, they had quite a bit of testing to do so I knew it would be a pretty full day of riding.
As always, there were a few other riders there getting ready for Round 4 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Walton Raceway this weekend. A few riders who said they were coming ended up being no-show’s, but here’s a quick look through photos of the day.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.