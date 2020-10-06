TORONTO CASTING CALL | MXer (age 50-65) for a Financial Campaign (TV Commercial)

Jigsaw Casting is seeking a Dirt Bike Rider, a Woman who can swing a sledgehammer and a Male Jogger (ages 50 to 65) for a Financial Campaign in Toronto!!

Production and talent will follow all COVID SAFETY ON SET PROTOCOL, see more details here: http://www.cpat.ca

We would like to cast a wide diverse net of people that reflect an authentic representation of the Canadian population. BIPOC or IBPOC, Asian, South Asian, LatinX, and white.. Looking for the following roles:

1. Male or Female Dirt Bike Rider – Age 50 -65. Must have experience riding dirt bikes.

2. Male Jogger – Age 50 – 65. Man must be able to jog and jog for a long period of time as he will be doing this for the shoot with multiple takes and times. Perhaps he is a marathon runner or just jogs for exercise.

3. Female who can swing a sledgehammer – Age 50 – 65. She must be someone who is strong and able to swing the sledge hammer confidently. She is seen doing renos in this campaign.



IF YOU KNOW OF SOMEONE, PLEASE PASS THIS ON!

PAY is approx. $1,250+ per person if selected. Could potentially make more if there is a print portion of up to $5,500. This is a union project, non union members are welcome to apply! No previous acting experience is required. Must be a Canadian citizen or Permanent Resident.

You must be available for the following dates in Toronto:

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT: ASAP or before October 13 at 10am.

ZOOM AUDITION: October 19, 2020.

WARDROBE: October 28, 2020.

SHOOT: October 30 and/or 31, 2020.

In order to be considered for this campaign, you must submit online. Please send us some photos and a video of you participating in your sport (dirt bike riding or jogging) if you have any. Here are the application links:



For the roles of Dirt Bike Rider and Male Jogger:

https://dirtbikerandmalejogger.castingcrane.com/

For the Woman swinging a sledgehammer role:

https://sledgehammer.castingcrane.com/