Two Triple Crown Competitors Dominate 2020 Kawasaki Race of Champions

By Billy Rainford

American riders Marshal Weltin and Bobby Piazza just finished their runs at the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour and then headed to New Jersey to compete in the 2020 Kawasaki Race of Champions.

Weltin is our 2020 250 Rockstar Triple Crown champion and Piazza rode his privateer Yamaha to some very respectable finishes in the 450 class.

Weltin took top spot in the 250 class while Piazza took top honours in the 450 class ahead of Weltin.

Here’s the link to the Cycle News race report on the NJMotocross.com website: