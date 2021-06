Tyler Medaglia’s High Point Results

Tyler Medaglia’s High Point Results

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at #515 Tyler Medaglia‘s results from Round 3 of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at High Point.

#515 Tyler Medaglia on the line at High Point. | Lake Kilpatrick photo

Qualifying: 20th

Moto 1: 21

Moto 2: 18

Overall: 20th

Next up for Tyler, Walton One on July 2nd where there’s a chance he races the MX, UTV, pit bikes, and the three-legged father/son race…