Video | #19 Quinn Amyotte Rides Manluk Rock River Merge Racing Yamaha

Video | #19 Quinn Amyotte Rides Manluk Rock River Merge Racing Yamaha

By Billy Rainford

#19 Quinn Amyotte goes for a first ride at home on a Manluk Rock River Merge Racing Yamaha and gives us his thoughts.

Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021.