Video | 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals Post-Race Chat & Rider Cold Calls | Round 1 Walton

By Billy Rainford

Greg Poisson and I wandered around the pits at the end of the day, talked about the racing, and popped in on a few competitors from Round 1 at Walton Raceway.

We spoke with Davey Fraser, Tanner Ward (250 winner), Dylan Wright (450 winner), Jess Pettis, Shawn Maffenbeier, and Westen Wrozyna (Pre Mix defending champ).

We’ll work on the title, the format, the selfie stick, the length, and…well, just about everything. We just took a stab at something a little different than we’ve done before.