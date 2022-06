Video | Bike Check | Bennet Amyotte Shows Us around #14 Quinn Amyotte’s Race Bike

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Muc-Off

Bennet Amyotte shows us around #14 Quinn Amyotte‘s Manluk Rock River Yamaha and tells us how Quinn likes his bike set up.

