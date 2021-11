Video | Brennan Schofield Talks about Winning a Title at the 2021 Mini O’s

Video | Brennan Schofield Talks about Winning a Title at the 2021 Mini O’s

By Billy Rainford

#409 Brennan Schofield just won the 250 C Ltd. title at the 50th anniversary of the Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Newberry, Florida. We grabbed him as soon as he got off the stage to talk about it. Friday, November 26, 2021.